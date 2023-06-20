Changes to the state's planning laws are expected to speed up the delivery of public housing but the projects currently planned for the Illawarra will not be built any faster as a result.
Under the changes, the NSW Land and Housing Corporation and the Aboriginal Housing Office will be able to access the faster state significant development assessment process for projects involving over 75 homes or worth more than $30 million.
The agencies will also be allowed to self-assess larger projects, with the threshold lifting from 60 dwellings and two storeys to 75 dwellings and three storeys.
The organisations, as well as community housing providers, will also be able to provide dual occupancies on smaller lot sizes, while social and affordable housing providers will become exempt from state infrastructure contributions.
Meanwhile state-owned corporation Landcom will also gain access to the state significant development pathway for developments of at least $30 million and 50 per cent affordable housing, and broader self-assessment powers for affordable housing developments up to 75 homes.
The changes will come into effect later this year.
In the Wollongong area, the LAHC has seven projects comprising 130 homes in the concept design and planning approval phases.
The LAHC does not provide information on capital investment but it is understood the size of these projects will not trigger the planning reforms.
There are eight mixed tenure projects currently under construction in the Wollongong area which will contain 107 homes in total, 69 of which will be social and affordable dwellings.
These will be completed between June 2023 and August 2025.
"New rules introduced by the NSW Government to provide LAHC with self-assessment abilities will allow LAHC to deliver more and better homes across NSW for the people who need it most," a Department of Planning and Environment spokesperson said.
"LAHC will utilise the new legislation to balance the best outcomes for our future residents as well as the local community."
There are no LAHC projects in the pipeline for the Shellharbour and Kiama local government areas.
Meanwhile, the AHO has several projects underway or planned for the Wollongong and Nowra areas, but none of these will be affected by the reforms.
"Currently the AHO's construction focus is on small to medium density residential, however, AHO will be considering the possibilities of the state significant development pathway in future developments," a spokesperson said.
The AHO projects in construction, which are set to be handed over to tenants in the coming months, include two three-bedroom duplexes in Tarrawanna, a five-bedroom house in Bellambi, two two-bedroom duplexes in North Nowra, and two three-bedroom duplexes, also in North Nowra.
Four units are also planned for a site in Fairy Meadow, and will be finished within the next 18 months.
The government's changes follow last week's reforms to incentivise developers to build more affordable housing.
"We're facing a shortfall of more than 130,000 new homes over the five years to 2029," Planning Minister and Wollongong MP Paul Scully said.
"These initiatives help with meeting our commitments under the National Housing Accord for new homes."
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
