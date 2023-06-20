Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local Business

TAFE Yallah's surveying course grows to match construction demand

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated June 20 2023 - 4:27pm, first published 1:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Surveying student Avalon Ranger and TAFE teacher Jane Hayward at the Yallah campus. Picture by Robert Peet
Surveying student Avalon Ranger and TAFE teacher Jane Hayward at the Yallah campus. Picture by Robert Peet

Through the lens of her theodolite, junior surveyor Avalon Ranger is watching the future of the Illawarra being built, down to the millimetre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.