Through the lens of her theodolite, junior surveyor Avalon Ranger is watching the future of the Illawarra being built, down to the millimetre.
Ms Ranger is one of the current cohort of surveying students at TAFE Yallah that are stepping into an industry crying out for their specialised skills.
As teacher Jane Hayward points out, the role of the surveyor is a critical one.
"Surveyors are the first ones on site and the last ones to leave," she said.
Much more than setting out the boundary of properties - although that is an important part of the role - surveyors are part of the Illawarra's building boom, from measuring the site, making sure structures are built in the correct spot and conducting measurements throughout the process to signing off at the end that the building is in the correct location, at times at submillimetre levels of precision.
With pressure on projects to deliver on time and on budget, surveyors have the unenviable task of determining that projects are built as planned, as builders and developers pile on the pressure to get things done.
"A lot of the pressure comes from there not being enough time and the push for construction to happen very quickly," Ms Hayward said.
"That's some of the challenges that surveyors face on a daily basis to make sure what they're doing is correct but trying at the same time to meet the time requirements that construction companies have to try and get the projects built."
Ms Ranger is already seeing the stakes of what is at play. Working for a company that contracts to BlueScope, Ms Ranger is looking to be involved in the measurements that will determine the proposed $1 billion blast furnace reline project.
"When replacing bits of machinery that operate inside BlueScope, we make sure it's been fitted in correctly," she said.
The costs of getting this wrong can be astronomical, Ms Hayward said.
"Reconstruction, big payouts, legal fees, those sorts of things. That's part of what we go through with the checks and balances you need to put in place so you're not making those mistakes."
With suburbs of the Illawarra rapidly expanding across former farmland, classmate Brent Nowland has been measuring new lots to ensure families' dream homes are built where they intended.
"We can go anywhere from a suburban lot, checking where a new house is going, to being on a rural farm, putting out pegs to ensure they can put their fence in the right spot," he said.
At both of the students' employers, the demand for more of their compatriots is strong. According to Labour Market Insights an additional 41,000 architectural building surveying technicians joined the workforce last year.
As the complexity of builds increases, Ms Hayward said there was a need for more surveyors in turn.
"With the increase in technology, we need an increase in staff to manage that technology and data," she said.
"There's opportunities now for people to not only work outside, but work inside managing data sets, feeding information for machine guidance on construction sites, providing engineers and decision makers with the information and tools they need to be able to complete a project efficiently."
With women traditionally underrepresented in the building and construction industry traditionally, Ms Hayward said the industry had a role to play in promoting the pathways available for young women.
"The promotion of the STEM area has really helped us, for young women in particular, seeing there's no barrier because of their gender."
