Wollongong City Council's long-awaited report into the impact of the UCI World Road Race Championships 2022 is finally published.
The 22-page document is number heavy, punctuated with some excellent photography of Wollongong looking spectacular. It's a huge self-congratulatory pat on the back for the council. Of course, the 'Host City Post Event Summary' would only ever be jam-packed and full of positivism.
And this report isn't necessarily the place for constructive criticism or situational analysis.
The Illawarra Mercury team has only seen two of the eight reports we understand have been written by various bodies, despite numerous requests to the UCI, Wollongong City Council, Destination Wollongong and Destination NSW for data. Neither of those reports looks very hard under the hood.
The people of Wollongong know the race was a big event, with "8,193 hours of Wollongong images broadcast into 166 countries and territories" and "240,000 spectators lined our streets to watch".
Residents were there every step of the way. They moved their cars, rearranged their working lives, spent time cheering the racers on and fell in love with cycling for just that one week.
At the Mercury, our photographers walked hundreds of kilometres taking photographs, and our journalists covered the races, the atmosphere, the visitors, the locals and the world media. We spoke with businesses that benefited and those who saw a drop in profits during the event. That loss has now been quantified in the council's report, with CBD spending down by 10.4 per cent during race week.
We get it. The event was a big deal, and we agree. We loved it.
What residents now need from our council and our tourism body is a postmortem. We want more than gloss and shine. We want to dig into what we can improve for next time. What opportunities did we miss? How can we learn? We know Wollongong can switch it on for the world. Now, we want to switch it on for the residents and future visitors.
And when we do that work, let's make it public.
- Gayle Tomlinson
