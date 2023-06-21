Kiama councillors voted without discussion to accept a pay rise at Tuesday night's meeting.
But Kiama Mayor Neil Reilly said "no sensible person" would take on the job of a councillor for the money.
Council papers outlined a $625.42 pay rise for councillors, taking their pay to $21,730.
That equates to around $12 extra per week.
Mayor Reilly's pay will rise by $1382 to $47,420 and he also received the councillor's allowance.
The pay rise is not set by council but by the Local Government Remuneration Tribunal, and is the same across all councils in the "Regional Rural" category.
Cr Reilly pointed out it wasn't a job in the traditional sense; there was no workers' compensation, no holidays and no 17.5 per cent loading.
"And if we feel hard done by we can't go to HR and have a talk," he said.
"I don't think any sensible person would have put their hand up to become a councillor, specifically in NSW, for the money.
"I've been a councillor and a mayor and the time that we spend, if we were to divide the hours by the money, it works out at about cents per hour."
In fact with his wife now retired, Cr Reilly said they could get more on the pension than his council allowance.
The mayor said there were plenty of other reasons people were driven to sit on council.
"There are multiple motivations to become a councillor," he said.
"Some feel they want to be able to contribute to the community that they've been lucky enough to live in. Some feel they want to make some changes to the way their local world is. Some people feel that they just want to represent other people and do that with some dignity."
With council struggling through tough financial times, Cr Reilly wasn't concerned that some may question the pay rise - even though it had already been factored into the upcoming budget.
"If people don't understand the complexity [of council] I forgive them," Cr Reilly said.
"If people think that I'm in this to just give myself a pay rise I'm happy for them to think that but I know in my heart of hearts I'm not that way.
"If people want to think that, I can't help what they think. I'm pretty comfortable in the knowledge that I think I'm doing this for the right reasons and that's not money."
In a letter sent to councils, the tribunal noted some councillors had issues around their remuneration, including the changing nature of their work and changed community expectations.
As far as Cr Reilly was concerned, the main issue with the low pay was that it may act as a disincentive for some to serve on council.
"The way the remuneration is set up at the moment young people are discouraged from doing this," he said.
"But if you think about our council, we've got a couple of people who are just over 24 on it and they do as fine a job - sometimes a better job - than those of us who are much older. But that's a rarity to find people who are good at what they do and keen to do it for what we get.
"Our council is very, very lucky with that diversity of age, gender and outlook."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
