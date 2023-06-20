Thousands of student performers, an expected audience of 12,000 and four whopper-stopper performances at the WIN Entertainment Centre can mean just one thing - Southern Stars.
The multi-school extravaganza will be held on August 26 and 27 and already hours galore are being invested in preparation for showtime.
The show's executive producer Paul Roger, who doubles as the principal of Corrimal High School, "can't wait to share our enthusiasm with the community".
"Once again we have approximately 3000 students taking part, and they and the entire Southern Stars team, have been working very hard over the last couple of months to ensure this show will be as amazing as ever," Mr Roger said.
"We are very grateful to have a new presenting partner in the NSW Teachers Federation on board this year, and we are so thankful to all of our sponsors for their strong belief in the importance of performing arts for our students."
This year's Southern Stars performance theme is "embrace".
"Embrace is about awakening, looking at life through an appreciative lens and making the most of every moment," creative director Ruth Ellevsen said.
"It is also about embracing your skill set, challenging yourself to develop, being enthusiastic about opportunities, and be grateful and embrace the opportunities that cause you to grow as a person."
The usual crowd favourites also are locked in - from the Rising Stars, Yanggaa Garaba dance group, a 500-strong choir, 2000 dancers, NSW Public Schools Millennial Marching Band, a full orchestra and many more talented artists.
"Southern Stars has become so well-known now for the high level of entertainment quality and the professional production values," Mr Roger said.
And it's not just mums, dads and grandparents staking out seats at the WEC.
"Mny people who have no involvement with performers are some of our most strident supporters," Mr Roger said.
"World-class is a term we hear a lot from our patrons, and we really encourage everyone who loves music, dance, drama, circus, and amazing entertainment, to come along and support the creative talents of our students."
Tickets for the shows on Friday, August 26 (10am school matinee and 7pm) and Saturday, August 27 (1pm and 7pm) are now available from Ticketek.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.