Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

'Stupid mistake, ma'am': Stanwell Park woman Kira Kelly sentenced for high-range drink driving

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated June 20 2023 - 4:50pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kira Kelly was sentenced at Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday. Picture from Instagram.
Kira Kelly was sentenced at Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday. Picture from Instagram.

Police had to swerve in a bid to avoid a head-on collision with a drunk driver who was travelling on the wrong side of the road in Austinmer after a night out in Sydney.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury. Know something? Email me: grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.