Police had to swerve in a bid to avoid a head-on collision with a drunk driver who was travelling on the wrong side of the road in Austinmer after a night out in Sydney.
Stanwell Park woman Kira Kelly, 23, pleaded guilty to high-range drink driving at Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday.
Officers approached the intersection of Lawrence Hargrave Drive and Kennedy Road when they were forced to swerve to miss an oncoming silver Toyota Camry which crossed unbroken lines about 10pm on April 1.
"The police vehicle swerved so hard it caused the front passenger's head to bang against the passenger window," tendered court documents stated.
Officers immediately conducted a u-turn and and kept the driver in sight, before activating warning lights to pull them over.
Police approached and found Kelly behind the wheel, with her eyes "glazed and watery" and a strong smell of alcohol emanating from her breath.
Kelly told police she consumed about six to seven beers at a Sydney pub earlier that evening, with her last drink at 8.30pm. She produced a positive reading to a breath test.
Kelly was taken to Corrimal police station for further testing, which confirmed a reading of 0.157 - three times over the legal limit.
Defence lawyer Matt Ward said Kelly didn't come before the court with an excuse and owned up to her actions.
"She obviously drank a lot," Mr Ward said, adding she had learnt her lesson after participating in a traffic offenders program.
"You know what you did ... it was a stupid mistake, ma'am," Magistrate Claire Girotto said.
Kelly was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for six months, backdated to April 1. She was also ordered to install an interlock device to her vehicle for 24 months.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury. Know something? Email me: grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au
