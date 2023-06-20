The sheer delight of happenstance explained, via an all-girl band

Other than it being a word full of wonder and gloriousness, there's much to be said for "happenstance".
Of course, in our all-too-often binary world, it can also be negative but we're overlooking that for now simply because of the way it rolls off your tongue.
And anyway, in this instance, it was over-joyously positive.
Music fans stopped in mega-numbers a few weeks back when Dave Grohl's Foo Fighters announced Australian dates.
It's been five years with the Fooeys and it's been a tough five years - for us and them. COVID (of course) for everyone and then Taylor Hawkins' unexpected death for the band.
So imagine you're in a band and at a concert you're playing you run into someone - who just turns out to be the new Foo Fighters' drummer.
Then imagine he actually loved your set and suggested you support one of the biggest bands on the planet on their Aussie tour.
Yup - that's happenstance. And there's even more involved in how the Illawarra all-girl band Body Type managed to snag a seat on the tour, but let reporter Desiree Savage explain. You can read it here.
These are young women going places and we wish them all the very best.
As we do for a bunch of achievers we've spoken with today - from the next generation stars of stage and screen to the students, of all types, making big strides in their lives and careers.
The future is bright. Sometimes we need to remind ourselves.
Read more:
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.