For recently anointed KPMG partner Adam Bird, joining the Wollongong office in his new role comes as economists scratch their heads over where the future of business in the region is headed.
On the one hand, a multibillion dollar pipeline of infrastructure and investment remains tantalisingly on the horizon. These range from BlueScope's $1 billion blast furnace reline project to the $43 billion worth of projects for the Illawarra Renewable Energy Zone to scheduled and anticipated investment in health at the Wollongong and Shellharbour Hospitals as well as the growth of the University of Wollongong's health and wellbeing precinct.
On the other hand, the local economy is tightening, in response to higher interest rates cutting consumer spending and access to cheap capital, while businesses look to absorb or pass on rises in wage costs and energy prices.
While participation and employment rates remained strong in May, business survey results show that local enterprises are looking to reduce their headcounts in the next quarter.
Coming into the local economy at this point in time, Mr Bird said the signs were mixed in terms of the health of the local economy.
"Everyone is cognisant and aware of where we are in the business cycle and I don't think we can blow the trumpets and say, everything is great, but I don't think the alarm bells need to be fully ringing," he said.
"Everyone needs to be aware we're heading into more uncertain times."
Most recently, after the initial shock of the COVID pandemic, the Illawarra economy roared back to life with stimulus spending getting the local economy to nearly full employment, a remarkable turnaround for a region that often lagged the state-wide and national employment rate.
While there were pockets of discontent, particularly CBD retail and hospitality and some tourism-reliant segments that felt the brunt of shifts in consumer behaviour, the flow of cash and promises of more to come led many to believe good times were ahead for a region that had emerged only a decade ago from a period of stark economic uncertainty.
But, as Russia's unexpected invasion of Ukraine showed, the economy was more fragile than what was perhaps expected and the resultant energy price shock, along with 10 successive interest rate rises - and Phillip Lowe indicating there would be more of hit bitter inflation-fighting medicine on the way - the rosy outlook has turned a shade or two darker.
Since arriving in the Market Street offices of the only outpost of a big four consultancy in Wollongong in April, Mr Bird said he's already having conversations with business leaders about the tough decisions that lie ahead.
"All the businesses that I've spoken to are aware of what the challenges are, hyperinflation, [rising] input costs, and that means that any significant capital investments have to be thought about, with an even sharper lens than before," he said.
"It's really watch and wait."
From Nottingham to Wollongong
While there are some features of the current situation that are unprecedented, some of the challenges are those that Mr Bird has guided clients through before.
Mr Bird joined KPMG as a fresh-faced graduate in his home town of Nottingham, a place with more similarities to his current posting than may appear at first glance.
"Nottingham is a down to earth place with good, hardworking, honest people wanting to do the right thing," he said.
The East Midlands town is roughly a similar size to Wollongong, and hosts a mix of firms.
"Small manufacturing businesses, family owned businesses and ones owned by overseas corporations," Mr Bird said. "That experience across lots of different sectors is what stood me in good stead."
Later, having accepted a two year secondment to Australia as a low risk way to get out and explore the world, Mr Bird found himself 12 years later firmly ensconced in the antipodes.
"Two years went by in what felt like two weeks," he said. "Weekends always felt like a holiday, there was always so much to see and explore."
Settling with his wife and now four children in the Sutherland Shire, Mr Bird worked his way up through KPMG's Sydney office as an auditor, running the ruler over some of the country's largest corporations in telecommunications and fast moving consumer goods. The lifelong numbers man's eyes begin to light up when talking about accounting standards, but says it's working with the people behind the reports that gives him the most satisfaction.
"It's a partnership with them to get to the right answers," he said. "Along the way you navigate lots of things and provide feedback and guidance and you're able to share a lot of your experience to hopefully make a real, positive influence to how they're running their business."
Positives on the horizon
Seeing the potential in the region from clean energy, to defence and innovation and technology made the step up to partner along with the move from Sydney to Wollongong more appealing.
"There's a lot of opportunity here in the market and I think that's reflective of good growth in the area."
While the AHM building might not have the glittering facade and internal perks as Tower Three at Barangaroo, Mr Bird says the new commute is actually faster by 20 minutes and the family-like feeling of the Wollongong office takes him back to where he first began his career.
"You have that real connection in an office of this size that can be hard to find in an office of 2500 people in Sydney."
While KPMG has largely been able to insulate itself from the tax scandal that has engulfed its rival PwC, Mr Bird said the revelations have cast a shadow over the sector.
"It's unacceptable that these sort of things can happen and it's ultimately not great for our profession."
Outside of the issues afflicting parts of the economy and uncertainty looking ahead, Mr Bird said there were positives on the horizon for the region.
"The current market situation can impact different companies favourably or adversely," he said.
"In a time of uncertainty there are big projects and the investment in infrastructure is pretty good news for the region."
