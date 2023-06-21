Illawarra Mercury
Django Womack O'Hara sentenced for punching bus driver in the face at Figtree

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated June 21 2023 - 11:48am, first published 10:30am
Django O'Hara punched a bus driver in the face at a Figtree bus stop on April 17. Picture from Google Maps.
A notorious criminal who previously murdered a security guard and bashed a champion kickboxer is back behind bars - this time for a punching a bus driver in the face at Figtree.

