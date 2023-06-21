A notorious criminal who previously murdered a security guard and bashed a champion kickboxer is back behind bars - this time for a punching a bus driver in the face at Figtree.
Unanderra man Django Womack O'Hara was sentenced for the vicious attack at Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday.
The 47-year-old was deemed by the NSW Supreme Court as a high-risk violent offender when he was released from prison last year.
The court placed him on an extended supervision order for 18 months, subjecting him to a swathe of conditions to ameliorate the risk of committing further serious offences.
O'Hara already had a history of violence when at age 21 he was jailed for the shooting murder of a security guard. He was later sentenced for bashing champion kickboxer Adam Watt in jail in 2009.
O'Hara found himself in familiar territory when he unleashed a vicious assault against a 57-year-old bus driver on April 17.
The crim attempted to board a Premier Illawarra bus at Figtree, however was refused entry as he didn't have a working opal card.
O'Hara then lashed out at the driver and punched him in the nose, causing it to bleed profusely. O'Hara walked off the bus.
Nearby police attended the scene and found the victim in the driver's seat holding a towel to his nose to control the bleeding.
A witness aboard the bus showed an picture she took of O'Hara to the officers. Police found him on Cordeaux Road where a short foot pursuit ensued. O'Hara was arrested as he attempted to climb over a gate.
Before being taken to Wollongong police station, officers searched O'Hara and found a 15 centimetre knife in his right pocket.
Police questioned why he had the weapon, with O'Hara offering the explanation: "I eat apples".
As per condition 30 of his supervision order, O'Hara is banned from being in possession of knives, other than in his home "for the purpose of household tasks".
As O'Hara signed custody paperwork, he lashed out and punched the perspex barrier protecting the police computer, causing it to crack. He was forced back to the dock.
He pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, being in custody of a knife in a public place, damaging property, and failing to comply with an extended supervision order.
O'Hara told the court he had deeply reflected on his actions in custody and offered his apologies to the bus driver.
"I can get in no trouble if I just walk away," he said.
"At the end of the day it's his bus, he decides who gets on it ... he doesn't have a crystal ball to see what's going on in my life.
"I hope he's not spending everyday thinking whose the next person that's going to lash out."
Defence lawyer Jonathon Kearney pointed to O'Hara's "chronically disadvantaged upbringing" which left him with cognitive distortions around violence, resulting in him spending most of his adult life in custody.
Mr Kearney added the NSW Supreme Court is likely to extend his strict supervision orders as a result of his latest offending.
Magistrate Michael Ong said O'Hara's violent past offered him no leniency in sentencing, however was "heartened" that he managed to remain offence-free for as long as he did.
O'Hara was jailed for 14 months, backdated to April 17, with a non-parole period of seven months. He will also be subject to a community corrections order for two years upon his release.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury. Know something? Email me: grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au
