Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local Business

Wage theft onboard cargo ships can be tackled at home

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated June 20 2023 - 5:28pm, first published 5:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Audits of ships docking in Port Kembla found widespread underpayment. Picture by Anna Warr
Audits of ships docking in Port Kembla found widespread underpayment. Picture by Anna Warr

A "fractured and complex" industry has contributed to widespread underpayment in the shipping industry, but it is decisions driven by greed that are the ultimate cause of low wages and poor conditions on cargo ships, and Australian companies are not immune, the director of an Australian think tank has stated.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.