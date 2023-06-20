A "fractured and complex" industry has contributed to widespread underpayment in the shipping industry, but it is decisions driven by greed that are the ultimate cause of low wages and poor conditions on cargo ships, and Australian companies are not immune, the director of an Australian think tank has stated.
Following the uncovering of widespread underpayment on ships docking at NSW ports in the last week by international transport workers federation (ITF) inspectors, Dr Jim Stanford, the director of the Centre for Future Work at the Australia Institute, said the complexity of the industry contributed to the hidden nature of wages and conditions.
"You have a very fractured and complex supply chain that makes it all the harder to follow the money and ensure accountability," he said.
From the ship owners, to international shipping firms to logistics agencies to exporters, the links between the source of a product can be long and opaque and traverse various jurisdictions and enforcement bodies.
Outside of when they come into ports, the vessels crewed by workers from some of the poorest countries on earth are largely out of sight and therefore out of mind of regulators in the countries where the product is made or sold, leading to a "wild west" onboard.
"There are conventions and principles that countries, both shippers and receivers are supposed to follow but in practice, because the open ocean is beyond the direct regulatory power of any one country, it becomes a wild west," Dr Stanford said. "Marine shipping has always been a hotspot of mistreatment and exploitation."
The basic, minimum standards that shippers must follow is set out in the Maritime Labour Convention, which has been ratified by 96 countries. While welcomed at the time of its introduction, the convention has also been criticised for not making a significant impact in the wellbeing of seafarers, with an article in the peer-reviewed journal BMC Public Health unable to find a "clear positive impact".
As an island nation reliant on seaborne trade, Australia is in some respects more dependent on the seafarers who man the ships that come into and out of our ports than other countries. When making more than two stops in Australian ports, seafarers must be paid Australian award wages, which was where ITF inspectors found significant discrepancies.
While COVID-lockdowns and disruptions to supply chains raised awareness of where our household goods come from and how they get into Australian stores, Dr Stanford said that seafarers continued to be overlooked.
"I think there's a mentality that Australians want to get their stuff as cheaply as possible, and they're willing to turn a blind eye to the sorts of exploitation you see in this industry, and I think that attitude is wrong."
A sickening example of exploitation occurred close to those in the Illawarra when the MV Maryam docked in Port Kembla. Inspections found the crew without fuel, power and lighting, causing food to spoil and workers unable to contact the outside world and even requiring workers to flush toilets with seawater pulled up in buckets from over the side of the ship.
This and other examples were only the tip of the iceberg, inspectors said, with a tiny proportion of ships inspected each year. While ship owners were immediately responsible, the corporations that rely on maritime freight could not put their heads in the sand, Dr Stanford said.
"[Companies] cannot claim ignorance anymore, they have a responsibility to examine their supply chains, including the shipping part of the supply chain," he said.
Changes to reporting requirements under the Australian Modern Slavery Act will mandate businesses with turnovers of $50 million or more to go over the conditions of their suppliers, including transport. However, this will only catch the most egregious examples of exploitation at sea, and Dr Stanford said there were other loopholes in the Fair Work Act and the Seagoing Industry Award which could be closed to stamp out underpayment.
At the end of the day, however, with labour costs forming a vanishingly small part of the total cost of freight, Dr Standford said it would be small change for freight companies to pay workers their full entitlements.
"It's greed but it's facilitated by our consistent lack of ambition in setting better standards," he said. "If we aren't going to both enforcing the laws that we have, let along strengthening them, why should we expect companies to not take advantage of this?
"I criticise the greed of the shippers at every stage of that supply chain but ultimately we have the power to do things differently in Australia, there's no doubt about it. Those are ships traversing Australian waters, to get to Australian ports to either carry Australian-made exports or sell imports to Australian customers and we have both he moral right and the legal power to hold these shipping companies to a higher standard."
