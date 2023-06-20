Kiama councillor Stuart Larkins attacked the "romanticised" notion that Blue Haven aged care has been successful and the desire of some councillors and former mayors to "re-prosecute" the case for selling.
Before Kiama councillors at Tuesday night's meeting was a motion to reclassify the Blue Haven Bonaira land from community to operational - which is required to sell the site.
In time, some councillors began again debating the sale of the site, which councillors voted in favour of months ago.
Labor councillor Larkins noted that council's supporting Blue Haven meant other projects missed out - including adequate flood protection for Jamberoo Preschool and the fact the town's two cemeteries were almost full.
"The legacy of this council has prioritised provision of aged care, with a romanticised notion of success and gotten itself into a significant amount of financial trouble as a result," Cr Larkins said.
He also hit out at Cr Karen Renkema-Lang, the Kiama Greens and former mayors, who continued to "re-prosecute" the case for selling Blue Haven - even though that decision has already been made - saying it was "disappointing and wrong".
Cr Matt Brown agreed, adding that "we continually get bogged down on aged care and cannot move forward".
Also up for discussion was an amendment from Cr Kathy Rice, calling for the historic Barroul House to be excised from the Blue Haven site before any reclassification took place.
She said there was great public sentiment for Barroul House, which was built in 1857.
"This motion is a response to the history of Barroul House, the conditions underlying its renovation, the needs of Blue Haven Bonaira residents, and with respect to the deeply held sentiment of the local community," Cr Rice's motion stated.
"There is a lack of clarity around the future use of Barroul House and this motion provides a pathway towards ensuring that the building remains available for the usage of Blue Haven residents, their friends, families, and the general community."
In discussion Cr Renkema-Lang asked a question of CEO Jane Stroud about why councillors were not made aware of a lack of a plan of management - which is required for community land - and whether she had not mentioned it to make the sale of the site easier.
Ms Stroud refuted the suggestion that she had been sitting on any information since she joined council two years ago. She also pointed out councillors were made aware of a lack of a plan of management in October last year.
Mayor Neil Reilly added that the absence of a plan of management only came to light following closer investigations after council had voted to sell Bonaira.
Councillors heard a subdivision to excise Barroul House could cost up to $100,000 and take as long as two years to complete.
Cr Reilly also said there was shared infrastructure like sewerage, electricity, parking and access that would have to be overcome before any subdivision was possible.
The amendment to excise Barroul House was lost 7-3.
In calling for the land reclassification to be approved, Cr Reilly said it was a matter of protecting residents at the aged care centre.
"There is a residential aged care facility on that land, we have people that need to be kept safe," Cr Reilly said.
"They're vulnerable people, they're aged and they are frail. We can't have people walking through their bedrooms, we can't have people having a look at their medicine cabinet as they walk through.
"This is purely an operational part of council and everything on that land is operational."
The motion to approve the reclassification was approved 7-3.
