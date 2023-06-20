Illawarra Mercury
Cr Stuart Larkins blasts 'romanticised' idea of Blue Haven's success

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
June 20 2023
After an extensive debate, Kiama councillors voted in favour of the reclassification of the land occupied by Blue Haven Bonaira.
Kiama councillor Stuart Larkins attacked the "romanticised" notion that Blue Haven aged care has been successful and the desire of some councillors and former mayors to "re-prosecute" the case for selling.

