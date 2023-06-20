Police have charged a man after tools, a wallet and other items were stolen in two separate incidents in Towradgi and Bellambi.
Police say a man entered a home in Towradgi about 8.30pm on Thursday, June 8 and stole a bag of tools.
A week later the same man allegedly stole a wallet and personal items from a vehicle in Bellambi in the early hours of the morning, before using a stolen credit card to make purchases at service stations.
Police were notified of the incidents and began an investigation, culminating in the arrest of a 34-year-old man at a Corrimal home about 7.25am on Monday.
They also seized a bag of tools that were allegedly stolen.
Police have charged the man with two counts of entering land with intent to commit an indictable offence and two counts of dishonestly causing financial disadvantage.
He was remanded in custody to face Wollongong Local Court in July.
