A man accused of an overnight break-in at a Towradgi home will front court on a swag of theft charges.
The 34-year-old is alleged to have entered the home around 8.30pm on June 8 and stolen a bag of tools.
Police have also accused him of stealing a wallet and personal items from a vehicle in Bellambi on June 16. He's then alleged to have used a stolen credit card to purchase items at service stations.
The man was arrested at a Corrimal home at 7.25am on Monday.
"Police seized a bag of tools alleged to have been stolen," Wollongong Police District officers said.
"The man was taken to Wollongong Police Station where he was charged with - enter land with intent to commit an indictable offence x two, dishonestly cause financial disadvantage x two."
He has been remanded in custody to reappear in Wollongong Local Court on July 4.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
