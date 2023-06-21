A former Wollongong Hospital doctor accused of sexually touching another man at a train station has been cleared of all charges.
Paul Surrinder Singh Labana, who now works as a medical writer, faced a hearing at Wollongong Local Court on Monday after he pleaded not guilty to three charges.
Police alleged the 48-year-old was wearing scrubs and a stethoscope when he sexually touched a man at Wollongong train station about 3am on December 21 last year.
Labana was arrested on December 29 and pleaded not guilty to stalking and two counts of sexually touching another without consent when he made a bid for bail in January.
In court, he successfully fought the matter with all charges dismissed. Labana will return to court in July for an unrelated matter.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury. Know something? Email me: grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au
