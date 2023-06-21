Illawarra rugby referee Jim Scardanas is set to join an illustrious list when he officiates his 700th game this Saturday.
The well known Wollongong sporting identity will become only the seventh person in the history of the NSW Rugby Union to achieve this wonderful milestone when he referees the second-grade Illawarra District Rugby Union fixture between Shamrocks and University at Ocean Park.
It's fitting the milestone game features Scardanas' former club UOW Mallee Bulls.
The 70-year-old played more than 200 games for the Mallee Bulls before picking up the referees whistle more than 35 years ago.
"After retiring from playing the game I loved I wanted to stay involved in rugby so I decided to take up refereeing. I loved it straight away and still love it today," Scardanas said.
The active member of the Illawarra District Rugby Union Referees Association ( IDRURA) has controlled 12 Illawarra grand finals during his career, four of which have been first-grade deciders.
But one of Scardanas' major highlights was his debut first-grade refereeing appointment.
"I remember I had to wait four years to get my first first-grade appointment. There were a lot of senior referees back then so I had to bide my time, but it was worth it," he said.
During his almost 700-game refereeing career, Scardanas has also officiated in the annual finals' series every year for at least the last 30 of those years.
He has also refereed at NSW Country level and at various levels in the Sydney competition.
It's also widely accepted that Scardanas has contributed to at least 200 referees in their careers, as a referees coach and has conducted at least 700 referee coaching sessions.
Though being out on the field and actually refereeing is what he loves doing most.
And while he might be getting on in age, he has no plans on calling time on his career.
"I still love the thrill I get when I referee. I might be 70-years-old but I'm still able to run and do a good job out on the field," Scardanas said.
"I did a good second-grade game last week and I got a good second-grade game this week. While I can still run and be of value to the refereeing arena, I'd love to keep going as long as I can.
"I'd also encourage other rugby players coming towards the end of their careers to take up refereeing.
"Refereeing is difficult but someone has to do it. I can honestly say that, yes, I've had my moments but I enjoy every minute of refereeing and I still get excited before every game that I do and every appointment that I get."
Illawarra Rugby Union Referees president Adam Lysle said all in all, Scardanas had been directly involved in 1500 games of rugby union and his name was synonymous with Illawarra rugby union and NSW rugby union.
He added while Scardanas avoided the limelight and was a humble person, his 700-game milestone deserved to be acknowledged and celebrated.
"If every referee gives back to the game like Jim has done so far for so many years, the game of rugby union would be phenomenal and even better than it is today. We are very proud of Jim and his refereeing career," he said.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
