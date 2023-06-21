As we roll into the shortest day of the year on Thursday for winter solstice, a chill in the Illawarra air also continues to roll in and there's a few reasons why according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
The absence of clouds, westerly winds that feel like they're from Antarctica and a warmer yet drier than average winter are all to blame for needing to wear Ugg boots to work.
Cooler than average nights and early mornings have been pushing up heater consumption - Albion Park dropped to 3.8 degrees at 5am Wednesday, along with many nights under five degrees in the past week.
BOM Meteorologist Gabrielle Woodhouse explained temperatures have been plummeting early morning because the warm days have meant no cloud cover to snugly trap in the heat.
Data collected by the Bureau shows the difference between minimum and maximum temperatures is a bigger gap than the same time last year, with some days more than 15 degrees difference.
On Saturday the 17th of June, Albion Park experienced a 19.2 degree difference between its lowest temperature (two degrees) compared to its highest (21.2 degrees).
Then there's the "feels like" reading on the BOM app and used on other forecasts, which takes into account wind, humidity and current temperature.
"Particularly in the Illawarra it's blowing and it's freezing cold but the temperature might actually be warmish," Ms Woodhouse said.
"The 'feels like' tries to align the air temperature, the humidity and the wind to give you what it would probably feel like on your skin which gives you a better feel for what kind of clothing you might want to wear."
Westerly winds were another culprit for sending shivers up peoples spines as those warm, wispy breezes of summer turn to ice only Elsa could control in winter.
Ms Woodhouse said over the weekend and start of the week a cool front moved over and brought dry, cool winds over the Illawarra escarpment which also lowered temperatures.
She said another front was coming through late Thursday and Friday which should bring showers, but that cloud cover should elevate temperatures with the cloud cover - while snow was expected to fall on the NSW ski fields.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
