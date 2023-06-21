Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Health

More than 60 Illawarra nurse jobs left unfunded from next year: health minister

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated June 21 2023 - 3:34pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NSW Health Minister Ryan Park has revealed that there are more than 60 nurses in the Illawarra and Shoalhaven whose jobs are not funded from the middle of next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.