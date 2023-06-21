More than 60 Illawarra nurse jobs left unfunded from next year: health minister

NSW Health Minister Ryan Park has revealed that there are more than 60 nurses in the Illawarra and Shoalhaven whose jobs are not funded from the middle of next year.
In April, the new Labor government said 1,112 nurse positions had been left unfunded by the previous government beyond the 2024-25 fiscal year.
Following Treasurer Daniel Mookhey's June budget update, which foreshadowed that tough decisions would need to be made amid high inflation, rising interest rates and the state's historic debt, Mr Park spoke in parliament about how the state's finances will affect health workers in each district around the state.
The Health Minister said there were a range of "fiscal time bombs" being uncovered by the new government as its puts together its September budget, but he was most angry about a decision by the Perrottet Government to employ 1100 nurses on temporary contracts.
"At a time when he was out there saying [they were] recruiting 10,000-plus workforce ... what [they] should have put as an asterisk was 1100 of them were only temporary," Mr Park said.
"These are some of the men and women from our frontline healthcare workforce, who navigated us, the people of NSW, through arguably some of its darkest hours, and what it implies is an act of trickery and treachery."
Mr Park said he was angry at the situation, which has left the government scrambling to find $380 million to continue funding the positions.
Whether they will remain funded is still under question.
"Unfortunately, there's been a historic failure to invest in our regional health workforce and to attract and keep skilled workers within our workforce," Mr Park said.
According to figures from Mr Park's office, there are 61.4 nurses' positions in the Illawarra Shoalhaven Health District unfunded beyond the 2024-25 financial year.
Hunter New England has the most temporary positions, with 138.2, followed by the five Sydney-based local health districts. The Illawarra Shoalhaven has the seventh highest number of unfunded temporary jobs.
