A whirlwind of a cabaret show will bring together up to 80 teenagers ready to hit the high notes as Wollongong High School of the Performing Arts begins public performances again.
Life Is A Cabaret is the first musical theatre show produced for the public since the onset of the pandemic, according to show producer and Head Teacher of Music, Ruth Ellevsen.
She said students had performed on "music nights" over the past three years but nothing on this scale which gives them valuable pre-professional experience.
"It is a stepping stone, and not just in the performing area, in the sound and lighting the area, it's a great training ground," the academic said.
"[These shows do] attract a lot of students to the school, and our productions have been award winning, which is fantastic.
"It means that we are really giving the children a professional experience preparing them for the industry."
Alumni who have now gone on to stardom include Natalie Bassingthwaite, Anthony Warlow and a raft of musical theatre professionals.
Ms Ellevsen said when planning the student's public return they opted for an "ensemble show" as opposed to a full-scale Broadway musical as life was still uncertain and were concerned it would be cancelled.
Regardless, the cabaret production will have an array of much-loved songs, jazz music and dance as an "upbeat celebration".
"It is upbeat because we wanted this to be a celebration," Ms Ellevsen said.
"The kids have really come out of a hard time where they've been locked down, they haven't had this performance experience."
Life Is A Cabaret runs from Thursday June 22 to Saturday June 24, at WHSPA in Fairy Meadow. For tickets, visit their website HERE.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
