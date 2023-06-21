Two cousins who took part in supplying 140 grams of cocaine together were sent into a spin when the $72,750 in dirty drug money they stashed inside a Warrawong storage unit went missing.
"It's gone ... my money ... it was right there. F---ing hell bro," Cavit Alpertonga said to his cousin, Abdulkerim Alptertunga on February 15 last year.
"Bro, it was there ... I swear to God bro. There was about 75 grand there," Alpertunga replied.
Little did they know, this conversation was recorded on a listening device the police installed inside the shed a month earlier.
Also inside the unit sat five black latex gloves - each holding an ounce of cocaine - totalling in 140.175 grams of the drug.
Alpertonga kept the gloves in the boot of his green Nissan Silvia parked inside the unit, along with the tens of thousands of drug profits, split in cash bundles between a plastic Coles bag and a designer Louis Vuitton shoulder bag.
The 33-year-old Warrawong man confessed to his crimes at Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday.
Alpertonga pleaded guilty to knowingly taking part in the supply of cocaine and dealing with property suspected to be proceeds of a crime, while Alpertunga, 26, pleaded guilty to his charges two weeks earlier.
The pair came under the notice of detectives in 2021 after Strike Force Mote was established to investigate drug supply in the Illawarra.
On January 19 last year, Alpertonga was seen opening the boot of his Nissan before Alpertunga unzipped his jacket and placed five gloves inside.
In the early hours of the next day, Alptertunga won $53,096 on the pokies at Port Kembla Commercial Hotel. Alpertunga called Alpertonga, saying he would give him $20,000 from the win.
That afternoon, Alpertonga returned to the storage unit alone and removed one of two black gloves - with a total of 56 grams of the drug inside - and put one in each of his pockets.
The two cousins returned on January 22, with Alpertonga seen leaving the shed with one glove.
Tendered court documents revealed the cousins knowingly assisted in the supply of 140 grams of cocaine between January 19 and 25.
On February 13, they entered the shed - Alpertunga with a Louis Vuitton shoulder bag in tow - which was hidden underneath car seats and other items.
Police raided the unit the next day and uncovered the cash and drugs, and discovered Alpertonga's fingerprints on the Coles bag.
The cousins were arrested in Berkeley on February 15. Alpertonga's Warrawong address was also raided, uncovering a safe in the pantry of the kitchen with $6,900 and a Samsung phone wrapped in foil inside.
The same black latex gloves used to store cocaine were also found in his bedroom.
Alpertonga has denied the street value of the cocaine was worth $40,000, and that he was a mid-level supplier. These issues will be subject to argument at Wollongong District Court during his sentence.
Both cousins will learn their date for sentence next month.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury. Know something? Email me: grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au
