Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Exclusive

Cavit Alpertonga pleads guilty to taking part in supplying 140 grams of cocaine with cousin

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated March 27 2024 - 10:38pm, first published June 21 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cavit Alpertonga inside Wollongong courthouse before he pleaded guilty to knowingly taking part in the supply of 140 grams of cocaine. Picture by ACM.
Cavit Alpertonga inside Wollongong courthouse before he pleaded guilty to knowingly taking part in the supply of 140 grams of cocaine. Picture by ACM.

Two cousins who took part in supplying cocaine together were sent into a spin when the $72,750 in dirty money they stashed inside a Warrawong storage unit went missing.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.