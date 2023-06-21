Giving Dapto residents access to the Albion Park Rail bypass is on the radar of the state government.
The crucial piece of road that would allow this is the Yallah interchange at the northern end of the bypass.
Part of the original investigation work for the bypass, it would include two roundabouts linked by a road running under the bypass.
The eastern roundabout would provide access to the Princes Highway, but also a southbound on-ramp to the bypass.
At the time, Roads and Maritime Services found current traffic volumes were not sufficient to warrant building the interchange at the same time as the bypass, however space was left so that it could be built at a later stage.
Without southbound access it means Dapto residents have to travel along the Princes Highway, entering the M1 Princes Motorway just past the Oak Flats interchange.
However, in the process of fulfilling election commitments for ramps at Dapto the government will reconsider the Yallah interchange, answers to questions from Kiama MP Gareth Ward have revealed.
In questions on notice lodged with Transport Minister Jo Haylen Mr Ward asked about progress on the ramps and whether the interchange was on the radar.
"The NSW Government is committed to building additional entry and exit ramps on the M1 Princes Motorway at Dapto," Ms Haylen said.
"These works are in planning and once developed, a preferred option will be presented to the community to seek feedback.
"The Yallah interchange will be investigated during the planning stage for the additional ramps at Dapto. This assessment will also include strategic modelling of the broader supporting road network."
Mr Ward said he was pleased that the interchange was being investigated.
"I have been working closely with local residents and community groups to put pressure on the government to address local traffic congestion and I am very pleased they have agreed to revisit the Yallah Interchange which has the propensity to bust congestion in key growth areas," Mr Ward said.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
