Spiegeltent Wollongong will round out its season with circus stars battling it out each night with fire breathing, aerial feats and breathtaking acrobatics.
Le Coup is the third and final major production in the arts precinct, a show paying tribute to funfairs and travelling troupes with acts of fights and battles, to live music of bluegrass band Father Grant and The Blunt Objects.
Performer Jacqueline Furey literally left law school to join the circus and poke sticks of fire down her throat.
Her character, "The Boss", guides the audience through the night as MC whilst performing her own acts of fire breathing, sword swallowing and whip cracking.
"It's like herding cats, if cats could do backflips," she said.
"The King of the Ring", played by Hilton Denis, is the tap dancing sex-symbol of the show who likes to be praised as he burns the floor and flies through the tent during his act.
Denis entered the performing arts industry when he left high school in 2006 as a tap dancer, and began touring Australia very soon after.
'It's a good environment to be in, we're very tight and we get to play with each other," he said.
The Aurora Spiegeltent has been delighting audiences in the Arts Precinct of Wollongong since June 7, transforming the audience to the glamorous old-world of theatre through a stained glass and velvet atmosphere.
Le Coup will run at 6pm tonight and tomorrow night, 6pm and 8pm Saturday night and 5pm Sunday night.
Music and comedy will fill up the rest of the weekend, with Die Roten Punkte, Wankernomics and Courtyard Sessions.
