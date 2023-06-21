Illawarra Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Clocking Off List

Wollongong Spiegeltent hosts final cabaret shows before closing

EM
By Erin Morley
Updated June 21 2023 - 5:04pm, first published 4:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Spiegeltent Wollongong will round out its season with circus stars battling it out each night with fire breathing, aerial feats and breathtaking acrobatics.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EM

Erin Morley

Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.