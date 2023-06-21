A number of Shellharbour Sharks players have stepped up during their five-game winning run which has seen the Abed Atallah-coached outfit firmly entrench itself in the top-five after 11 rounds of the Group Seven rugby league competition.
Sharks skipper James Ralphs though has been particularly impressive and it's little surprise that he leads the voting after 10 rounds in the Michael Cronin Medal awarded to the first-grade player of the year.
Ralphs sits on top of the leader board with 11 points, with his team-mate Isaac Morris in seventh spot with nine points.
It's also not surprising league leaders the Gerringong Lions have three players in the top 10 at the moment.
Talented centre Toby Gumley-Quine and young gun Taj Ford with 10 points are in third and fourth-place respectively, while their Lions team-mate Jake Taylor is in ninth-place with seven points.
The third-placed Nowra-Bomaderry Jets are also well represented, with three Jets in the top 10.
Dylan Farrell and Adam Quinlan have nine points each to sit in fifth and sixth spot respectively, while their team-mate Clyde Parsons (8) is in eighth-place.
Jamberoo Superoos have also impressed in recent weeks on the back of some good form from Jayden Morgan, who sits in second-spot in the race for the Michael Cronin Medal, having accrued 10 points in voting so far.
The Stingrays of Shellharbour edge forward Zaan Weatherall is in 10th spot with six-points.
The Michael Cronin Meadal leaderboard after 10 rounds:
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
