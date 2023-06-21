Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Sharks skipper tops Michael Cronin Medal leaderboard after 10 rounds

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated June 21 2023 - 5:59pm, first published 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shellharbour Sharks skipper James Ralphs leads the Michael Cronin Medal race. Picture by Adam McLean
Shellharbour Sharks skipper James Ralphs leads the Michael Cronin Medal race. Picture by Adam McLean

A number of Shellharbour Sharks players have stepped up during their five-game winning run which has seen the Abed Atallah-coached outfit firmly entrench itself in the top-five after 11 rounds of the Group Seven rugby league competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.