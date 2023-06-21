Organisers of Wollongong's biggest music festival Yours and Owls have finally dropped the line-up with a mix of industry heavyweights and home grown talent on the list.
The two-day October event will also welcome back international artists with Britain's Baker, New Zealand pop duo Broods, American punk rockers Descendents and rapper Earl Sweatshirt.
Other notable names on the line-up include Chet Faker, Hilltop Hoods, Meg Mac, Safia, Ocean Alley and Vera Blue. South Coast muso's also taking to the stage include The Vanns, Stevan, Pacific Avenue and The Terrys.
The biggest change to the festival will be the venue, with organisers signing a deal with the University of Wollongong to host it amongst their ovals and laneways.
"The fundamental elements of the festival aren't changing," said Balunn Jones, event co-founder.
"Things like the Rad Stage, the DJ stage, the main stages are all going to be there. But we're just building them into the new environment, which is really exciting.
"There's this great mix at the university from lane ways, architectural buildings and then you've got expansive green field areas."
Yours and Owls, October 14 and 15, University of Wollongong. Pre-sale tickets go on sale 8am AEST Wednesday June 28, general tickets on sale 8am AEST Thursday June 29.
For more details, visit: www.yoursandowlsfestival.com.au.
Object Blue B2B, TSVI, Cleo, Club Angel, DJ PGZ, Kornél Kovcs, Lauren Hansom B2B Mike Who, Luca Lozano, Sam Alfred, Seb Wildblood, Skatebard, Tangela.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
