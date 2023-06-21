Illawarra Mercury
Meg Mac, Descendents, Hilltop Hoods on line-up for Wollongong's Yours and Owls festival 2023

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated June 22 2023 - 9:53am, first published 8:30am
Organisers of Wollongong's biggest music festival Yours and Owls have finally dropped the line-up with a mix of industry heavyweights and home grown talent on the list.

