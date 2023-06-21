It took almost four years and a court case, but Sasho Klimevski's parents will soon be able to move into their Shellharbour apartment.
In 2019, Mr Klimevski bought an apartment off the plan in the City Shores Shellharbour development and exchanged contracts.
Before they could move in, a strata plan had to be registered, however in March last year Mr Klimevski was told NPA Developments had only sold two of the 93 units and did not intend to create that plan.
Instead, there was an option to lease the building to the Housing Commission, Mr Klimevski was told.
He was offered a refund of his deposit, stamp duty and an extra $10,000 but Mr Klimevski refused, because his parents wanted that unit
Ultimately, while parents Ilya and Menka still could not move in, tenants were living in other apartments and paying rent.
Mr Klimevski took NPA Developments and directors Peter Taranto and Alexander Pupovac to court, alleging a breach of contract over the absence of a strata plan being drawn up and registered.
Earlier this month, Supreme Court judge Geoff Lindsay ruled that NPA Developments must "execute all necessary documents to complete the contract for sale of the land" within 14 days.
The company was also ordered to pay more than $60,000 in court costs to Mr Klimevski.
Mr Klimevski said the developers knew they had no legal justification for refusing to set up the strata plan.
He said he was pleased with the court ruling.
"This matter has caused my parents so much anxiety and stress," Mr Klimevski said.
"I am so happy I can finally move my parents into the unit. It was so hard for me to explain to them why they could not move into the unit until now when tenants had been living in this building since late December 2021.
"I hope Shellharbour City Council will do the right thing and get this strata plan approved as soon as possible after it's lodged by the developers. The council have known about this matter since late 2021."
He also planned to refer the matter to the NSW Building Commissioner and lobby him to look into the case.
Mr Taranto was also contacted for comment.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
