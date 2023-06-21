Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Hawks

WNBL franchise, high performance centre part of Hawks long-term vision

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated June 21 2023 - 6:09pm, first published 2:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Illawarra Hawks CEO Stu Taggart at the Snakepit. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Illawarra Hawks CEO Stu Taggart at the Snakepit. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Illawarra could have a WNBL team running alongside its NBL squad out of new elite high performance centre if the foundation club's vision is realised over the next five years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Hawks Nest
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.