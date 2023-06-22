Paddleboarder's events canned, so she wins two others instead

Rebecca Dunning's reputation as a successful water-woman has been confirmed yet again.
This time for the Shellharbour resident it was on a stand-up paddle board (SUP).
More than 25 years ago Dunning competed at the World Surfing Games in California and finished ninth on her bodyboarding.
Most recently she took one of the state's most prestigious SUP events by storm - winning two events in classifications she hadn't even prepared for.
Having previously competed at the Scotts Head Paddle Board Games twice, her plans were scuppered when flat surf meant her per events were cancelled.
Instead she two races - the open women's 3km and women's 45-59 technical race - both outside of her usual comfort zone.
The longboard she used was quite unsteady and difficult to control.
"I had to use a board that I'm not particularly used to. It was very tippy and unstable, it was hard to control," Dunning said.
Dunning left the eight-strong field in the women's technical race in her wake when she finished 29 minutes - a full 12.8 seconds ahead of runner-up Jennifer Fay Grahame.
The following day her performance was even more impressive.
She finished the 3km race in 19 minutes, 33 seconds, more than a minute clear of Mel Cedelland.
So impressive was the time it finished as the second fastest 3km of the day - from men's and women's competitions.
Next on her competitive calendar is a shot at the national titles later in the year.
When she's not competing Dunning runs an award-winner business - Stand Up Paddle Boarding Shellharbour.
She opened the business back in 2016 and has since won tourism awards and the 2020 Illawarra Women in Business Best Small Business of the Year.
