The Cram Foundation's person-centred principle, the participant experience and quality outcomes for the individual is at the heart of everything they do. Pictures supplied

The Cram Foundation is one of the Illawarra and Shoalhaven's oldest and most respected providers of person-centred services to people living with complex disabilities.



"At Cram, we put our participants at the centre of everything we do," CEO Karen Burdett of The Cram Foundation said.

"We make a difference to the lives of the individuals and families we support by enabling choice and meaningful experiences."

With a focus on people with complex care needs, they are leaders in quality service to people with complex disabilities.

Formed in 1932 after a need for facilities that supported people with a disability and their families was identified, Cram has gone through many different updates, locations and structural changes, including the iconic red brick building at the top of Crown Street that many locals will recall.

From humble roots, relying on the passion and commitment of volunteers, The Cram Foundation in 2023 has a modernised approach to its service delivery in individual homes that are bespoke to the participants' needs.



Managing 15 properties across the Illawarra and Shoalhaven, equating to nearly fifty participants and their families, the same passion and commitment for people with a disability exists.

Cram's person-centred principle, the participant experience and quality outcomes for the individual is at the heart of everything they do.



Cram foster participant engagement, informed and autonomous decision making to ensure an enriching life that builds a participant's confidence and capacity.



The Cram Foundation's CEO, Karen Burdett says, "Our participants are at the core of all we do here at Cram, access to decision making about their own lives is paramount to their happiness and wellbeing, something we make sure happens every day."

With a focus on people with complex care needs, they are leaders in quality service to people with complex disabilities. Cram is accredited with the National Disability Insurance Scheme NDIS) and the Australian Community Industry Standard (ACIS).



The additional ACIS accreditation ensures Cram has the correct quality control, procedures, and safeguards to confidently advocate and care for participants.

The Cram Foundation has a dedicated group of disability support workers, nurses and corporate staff to ensure participants and their families receive personalised care at every level of service.



They have current vacancies available in their Supported Independent Living homes across the Illawarra and Shoalhaven.



If you've been thinking about living independently, contact them today, as Cram can assist you with your goals and the support you need to make the transition.

