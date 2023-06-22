Invisible disabilities need help and care Advertising Feature

Make an appointment and see what help is available. Picture Shutterstock

When you meet somebody, they may seem like they are well and have it together but they could have an invisible disability.

Some invisible disabilities become more obvious once you get to know the person better while many of these disabilities may be completely hidden unless the person tells you.

Some of these include:

Mental health conditions

Autoimmune diseases

Chronic pain and fatigue disorders

Neurological disorders

These disabilities can impair physical movement, interaction with others and career progression or just holding down a job.



Sometimes people with these invisible conditions are frustrated because other people can't see that they are suffering and need help. Some sufferers may be seen as lazy or a hypochondriac if unable to work.

These invisible disabilities are not rare, as it is estimated over five million people in Australia suffer from these conditions.

These conditions include autoimmune disorders, depression, diabetes, vision impairments, trauma, autism spectrum disorder, learning and thinking differences such as ADHD and dyslexia, chronic pain, fatigue and dizziness.

Also post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), brain injury, epilepsy, Crohn's disease, colitis, Alzheimer's, fibromyalgia and many other conditions.

Of course the severity of the condition and whether it is progressive or is able to be managed has to be factored in.

Some people with these disabilities can lead completely normal lives with some minor adjustments while others need complex support physically, mentally and financially.

Invisible disabilities are not immediately obvious, making it harder for organisations to fulfil their legal obligations to comply with anti-discrimination laws. This can lead to loss of business, unintentional injury to staff and clients, public condemnation or litigation.



Invisible Disabilities Australia (IDA) is Australia's peak body to help people with invisible disabilities.



Their aim is to change attitudes, link people to needs, and contribute to an inclusive society.

CEO Lynn Russell of Invisible Disabilities Australia showing the lanyard with access card that can help. Picture supplied

"People with invisible disabilities are not being catered for in society," CEO Lynn Russell of IDA said. "Our aim is to support changes for the better in the community and in the lives for those living with an invisible disability.



"We need mutual recognition that everyone is not the same and so we need to provide for those who need support."

A business can be an invisible disability friendly organisation with an IDA sign while those with an invisible disability can receive a lanyard with an access card with information that can communicate their needs discreetly.

If they urgently need a seat or can't wait in a queue, for example, they can show their card on the lanyard.

Make the world a safer, kinder place and increase your client base with people who appreciate what you do.

Those with an invisible disability, we need to hear you and understand as well as help those who need help when they need it.