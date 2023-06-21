Illawarra Mercury
Albion Park star Jack Hayes returns to NSW Pride's Hockey One squad

By Tony de Souza
Updated June 21 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 2:55pm
Illawarra and NSW representative Jack Hayes. Picture by Adam McLean
Jack Hayes is leading the region's contingent in the NSW squad after Illawarra South Coast won the recent NSW Opens men's hockey championships.

