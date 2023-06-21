Jack Hayes is leading the region's contingent in the NSW squad after Illawarra South Coast won the recent NSW Opens men's hockey championships.
Hayes, a former Kookaburra and Albion Park captain-coach, was happy to retain his position in the NSW Pride team and perhaps another crack at the Kookaburras team.
"Its always good to play for your state," Hayes said.
"We should be at full strength this year pending any injuries and a good chance to make it a third time."
Hayes was last year's captain and retained the Hockey One league for the second year and aiming for a third title.
Back in the squad are the Kookaburra incumbents Blake Govers and Flynn Ogilvie together with Diane Richards who is now based in Perth.Wests Illawarra's Tom Dolby is the new face in the squad of 40 after his great performance in the recent Opens championship in Newcastle and will be joined by club mate Tom Miotto.
Others retained in the squad are Park's goalkeeper Nathan Ackroyd and University captain Callum Mackay.
University's Lucinda Preeo is the newcomer in the women's NSW squad and will be joining new Hockeyroo Maddison Smith and experienced Hockeyroo Grace Stewart.
Meanwhile, in the Illawarra men's league, Hayes found the equaliser in the 3-3 draw against University in Round Eleven last Sunday at the University ground.
The Students took a 3-1 at the break with a brace from Kyle Fayeh and one from Max Yeoland.
Park came back in the third quarter when Josh Mayo made it 3-2 from a penalty corner and Hayes made it 3-3 in a heated fourth quarter.In the second game, Fairy Meadow beat Dapto 2-1 with goals from Archie Smith and William Neild.
In the women's Round 12, Park won the local derby beating the Railway Greys 5-0 with a double from Montana Marsh, University beat Avondale 5-2 and Wests Illawarra beat Figtree-Unanderra 4-2.
Albion Park's Kookaburras star Blake Govers scored in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to Belgium, ending their Pro League campaign with five wins, three draws and eight losses.
