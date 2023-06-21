Illawarra Mercury
Dr Noor Jarbou gives talk at Corrimal Library for Refugee Week 2023

Natalie Croxon
Natalie Croxon
Updated June 22 2023 - 10:10am, first published June 21 2023 - 4:00pm
Dr Noor Jarbou has shared her experiences of coming to Australia, detailing the challenges she faced. Picture by Adam McLean.
Having faced discrimination in the decade since she moved to Australia, Dr Noor Jarbou hopes Illawarra residents will find ways to celebrate diversity.

