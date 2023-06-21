Having faced discrimination in the decade since she moved to Australia, Dr Noor Jarbou hopes Illawarra residents will find ways to celebrate diversity.
The North Wollongong resident and neuroscientist gave a free talk on her experiences at Corrimal Library on Wednesday as part of Refugee Week.
Dr Jarbou was born into a Palestinian family in Kuwait and described having a "kinda" normal childhood until the outbreak of the Gulf War forced her family to flee to Jordan.
It was in Jordan that she gained both a bachelor's degree and her masters, before in 2012 marrying and moving to Australia.
The barriers she faced verged from unease driving on the other side of the road to language difficulties, feeling a lack of confidence in speaking English.
Then in 2015 she became a single mother to her then-four-month-old son, Oma.
"So I had to take control of my life," Dr Jarbou said, starting over again in a foreign country with her family on the other side of the world.
She and Oma moved into a house in Albion Park Rail with no furniture bar a single bed and a cot, and she recalled coming across a huntsman spider, convinced it would have a "roaring voice" because it was so large.
In her suburb, Dr Jarbou said, she was "the only person who looks like me".
She said she was occasionally stopped by police and asked where she was going, was once screamed at, and felt invisible in shops when workers neglected to serve her.
Dr Jarbou later became accepted as a PhD neuroscience candidate at the University of Wollongong (undertaking research into antenatal depression) but there too she struggled with acceptance and being underestimated.
There were also, again, the language barriers and the oddities of Australian pronunciation, such as dropping the 'r' in certain words - "In my culture, in my language, we respect all letters, we pronounce them all," she said to laughter.
Almost daily, she said, she continued to face discrimination and fewer opportunities than others.
However, Dr Jarbou said she tried to focus on the good, and there have been positives: she found support through the organisation SCARF, she was healthy, she could drive, she was highly educated, and she had Oma.
Since she arrived in the Illawarra, she has published a paper (with more to come), has won an international award for her research, has finished her PhD, and has worked casually with the Multicultural Communities Council of Illawarra.
Dr Jarbou has made moves to drive change and acceptance, joining and becoming co-chair of UOW's equity, diversity and inclusion committee and starting conversations with colleagues.
But she said it was a group effort in which everyone should become involved.
"What can we do to cherish our diversity?" Dr Jarbou asked.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
