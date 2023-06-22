A young mother has learnt her fate for stabbing her then-partner in the thigh, leaving him with a significant wound, during a domestic incident at a Warrawong unit last year.
Josephine Lister, 25, was sentenced to a 12-month intensive correction order at Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday.
Tendered court documents stated a verbal argument ensued between Lister and the man, who she was in an on-off relationship with at the time, on December 10 last year.
During the argument, Lister picked up a knife from the kitchen sink and swung it at the man, penetrating his clothing before it entered his left thigh. Lister pulled away and the knife came out of the man's body.
The man left the kitchen and went to the front yard, where Lister followed and yelled "I just stabbed (him)" while still holding the knife.
The man took the knife off Lister and stuck it in the ground, while she walked away down a nearby street.
Police arrived shortly after and established a crime scene. The man was assessed by paramedics and taken to hospital to further treat his "significant" puncture wound, which later required surgery for a washout.
Lister was arrested that evening. She subsequently pleaded guilty to one count of reckless wounding.
The court heard Lister spent 128 days in custody before being bailed on May 31 to attend a residential rehabilitation program for 22 days.
The Crown acknowledged Lister expressed genuine remorse in a letter tendered on her behalf but added that protection of the victim is paramount.
"Her (criminal) history is not extensive but it has matters of violence with the same victim," the Crown said, adding that Lister's rehabilitation was also an important factor in sentencing.
Magistrate Claire Girotto accepted the incident arose in the context of a domestic argument and that the violence between the pair had been "going both ways".
"It's not one-way violence. I note there is a history between both of you ... but I've only got yours," the magistrate said.
"This could have been much worse than what it was."
Magistrate Girotto praised Lister for remaining clean from drugs for the last six months, and took into account the time she had already served when handing down her sentence, which was backdated to December last year.
Lister was also ordered to comply with conditions to continue abstaining from drugs and must abide by an apprehended violence order for two years.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury. Know something? Email me: grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au
