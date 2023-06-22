Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

'Could have been worse': Warrawong woman Josephine Lister sentenced for stabbing man in the thigh

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated June 22 2023 - 1:46pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josephine Lister. Picture from Facebook.
Josephine Lister. Picture from Facebook.

A young mother has learnt her fate for stabbing her then-partner in the thigh, leaving him with a significant wound, during a domestic incident at a Warrawong unit last year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury. Know something? Email me: grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.