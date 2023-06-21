Need some midweek inspiration? We have you sorted

Determination and self-belief takes many forms. Sasho Klimevski is the embodiment of both.
And it is thanks to his sheer persistence that his parents will now - at last - be able to move into their Shelharbour apartment.
Reporter Glen Humphries, who has spent many hours this year delving into the shenanigans of the building industry and developers, has followed the family travails.
In 2019, Mr Klimevski bought an apartment off the plan in the City Shores Shellharbour development and exchanged contracts.
In a nutshell, Mr Klimevski took NPA Developments and directors Peter Taranto and Alexander Pupovac to court, alleging a breach of contract over the absence of a strata plan being drawn up and registered.
The case made its way to the Supreme Court and after years, literally years, has reached a conclusion: Mr Klimevski's parents can now move in.
And while five-figure costs will be paid, no price tag can be put on his parents' suffering:
"I am so happy I can finally move my parents into the unit. It was so hard for me to explain to them why they could not move into the unit until now when tenants had been living in this building since late December 2021."
And, as if NSW Building Commissioner David Chandler needs more work from the Illawarra - don't forget Shell Cove and the CBD's apartment problems - Mr Klimevski intends getting in touch so a similar fate cannot befall others.
Also, just in case you skip over the sports articles linked to below - don't do that today.
Reporter Agron Latifi's has spoken to a rugby referee with some amazing tales to tell.
Jim Scardanas played 200 games before he even picked up a whistle. He's now a sprightly 70 and this weekend racks up another magnificent milestone - 700 games in charge.
Now that's dedication. Congrats Jim, may the plaudits be long and loud and the refreshments cold.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
