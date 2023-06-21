A sad day for Thirroul looms as much-loved burger joint Papi's will close its doors permanently in coming weeks.
Co-owner Barry Pearson said the last three years had been a "tough slog" but they'll be going out on a high on July 16.
"It's sad right, because a lot of people rate us as some of the best burgers in the Illawarra, and I think it's going to break a lot of peoples hearts," he told the Mercury.
"But I'm along the thoughts of 'a champion knows when to retire' ... We've learned a lot in the last three years, but just one too many tough blows for us here, and so it's the end of our first shop."
The former Kneading Ruby chef said running a business with his mates has proved a massive learning curve, but if it hadn't been for Papi's they wouldn't now have Boveda, Bar Padres or catering company Cater Boys.
For fans who will miss the greasy burgers, never fear, you could host a party or a wedding and get the team to make you hundreds of them if you wish.
Cater Boys not only does fun, fine food (like from Boveda or Bar Padres) but can create food to all tastes for weddings, parties, anything - and has been doing so for some time.
"We're catering from Sydney to the far south coast, focusing on weddings, corporate events, and we have a mobile liquor license ... we've even done MMA fighting events in the past," he said.
Keep an eye out on the Papi's socials for an announcement of a closing party and festivities. Their last day of trade will be July 16.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
