Dapto man Trevor Silversides says he will lose the house he has lived in for almost three decades as he continues to fight for workers compensation.
The Mercury first reported Mr Silversides' story three months ago, after a medical evaluation deemed he did not meet the 21 per cent impairment threshold to have insurance payments continue beyond the typical 260-week limit.
Speaking this week, Mr Silversides said he had finally been able to receive the disability pension, which was "a lot better than nothing".
But he said he was still struggling to pay the mortgage on the home he has lived in since 1997, because the payments were higher than the pension.
Despite putting all his savings into paying the mortgage, he said, he was facing the prospect of putting the house on the market soon.
"I'm still going to lose the house unfortunately," he said.
Mr Silversides said he was not sure what he would do, but flagged the possibility of buying a caravan and living in that.
Mr Silversides' insurance company still has to pay medical costs associated with the workplace fall that left him injured, even though the weekly payments have ceased.
But he said the company was now disputing his need for medication that fights the golden staph infections stemming from reactions to his knee replacement.
"The insurance companies are meant to be there for you, but they're not," Mr Silversides said.
Mr Silversides has employed a new lawyer, who is in the process of collecting material for his case.
He is also looking to get an another medical evaluation to determine his level of impairment, which will determine the way forward.
He said the level of impairment he experienced was higher than the assessment concluded.
He previously told the Mercury that the assessment appointment lasted just nine minutes and the doctor did not touch him nor look at his x-rays.
"I'm housebound, I can't even get out of the house, my leg's that bad," Mr Silversides said.
Mr Silversides' insurance company was contacted for comment but did not respond before deadline.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
