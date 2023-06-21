Wollongong's Lord Mayor is planning a trip to Glasgow for the next UCI Cycling Road World Championships, where he will share information with the Scottish city's leaders about how well Wollongong has developed its Bike City legacy.
Gordon Bradbery will stay for four days during the event, where he will be able to compare notes about being one of the 22 UCI "Bike Cities" worldwide.
A Wollongong City Council report justifying the $15,000 trip says he would be able to "directly advocate with the UCI regarding future events in Wollongong".
Cr Bradbery said it was unlikely the Road World Championships would return to Wollongong soon but there may be "peripheral events".
"I don't think it will come back to for quite a while yet because there's many other cities vying for it," he said.
"But it's the opportunity to ... plug into the peripheral events such as the ones listed in the report.
"It's really important that we keep that fraternity and that international connection alive."
This could possible include new disciplines such as mountain biking, BMX and trials, all of which feature in the World Championship schedule for Glasgow in August.
He would "meet with Glasgow City Council to learn about the implementation of their Strategic Plan for Cycling [and] share information on Wollongong's progress in providing improved and equitable distribution of cycling infrastructure across our city," the report, to be considered at Monday's council meeting, says.
Glasgow was awarded the Bike City label in recognition of its vision to create a vibrant and safe cycling city, with a goal of creating 400km of cycling network by 2025 and a 10 per cent modal share target for cycling.
The Mercury asked Cr Bradbery what he would tell Glasgow about Wollongong's implementation of its Bike City legacy.
"Things like the Cringila mountain biking park, for instance, that's perhaps one of our greatest achievements, and the Illawarra velodrome and the criteria track.
"But more specifically, just slowly chipping away at changing the perspective on cycling in the city from one just purely of recreation into a more active transport alternative [to help] our efforts to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions - transport being one of the largest emitters contributors to greenhouse gasses."
Cr Bradbery said there was "anecdotal" evidence cycling was on the increase as a mode of normal transport.
"I haven't got the stats before me but anecdotally there's a lot more interest in cycling now and making use of the cycleways that we do have - but also just trying to slow, and it's a slow transition of attitude, that cycling is a plausible and a feasible means of getting around the city."
Glasgow is an expensive place to book a hotel at that time so accommodation will be $500 a night. Cr Bradbery will fly premium economy in line with council policy.
Cr Bradbery will be accompanied by his wife but said he, not council, would pay for her trip.
