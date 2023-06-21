Illawarra Mercury
Glasgow 2023 will feature Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery swapping notes about being a Bike City

By Ben Langford
Updated June 21 2023 - 8:02pm, first published 7:57pm
On yer bike ... Gordon Bradbery (left) is off to Glasgow to compare notes on being a UCI Bike City.
Wollongong's Lord Mayor is planning a trip to Glasgow for the next UCI Cycling Road World Championships, where he will share information with the Scottish city's leaders about how well Wollongong has developed its Bike City legacy.

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

