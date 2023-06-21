Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local Business

Business Illawarra launches 2023 awards

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated June 21 2023 - 7:18pm, first published 7:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Johnny Mitrevski, Scalapay CTO and Adam Zarth of Business Illawarra at the launch of this year's awards. Picture by Anna Warr
Johnny Mitrevski, Scalapay CTO and Adam Zarth of Business Illawarra at the launch of this year's awards. Picture by Anna Warr

Launching the 2023 IMB Bank Illawarra Business Awards, chief technology officer of Scalapay, 2022 best business winner, Johnny Mitrevski said the awards were a chance for Wollongong business to show they can compete with the best of the best.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.