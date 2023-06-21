Launching the 2023 IMB Bank Illawarra Business Awards, chief technology officer of Scalapay, 2022 best business winner, Johnny Mitrevski said the awards were a chance for Wollongong business to show they can compete with the best of the best.
The buy now pay later firm, which also took out the import and export category, is based in Wollongong, but serves a customer base in southern Europe.
Mr Mitrevski said the platform had recently taken out big city rival Afterpay in one of its key markets in Italy, proving that Wollongong has the brains and the talent to compete with global behemoths.
"We export our minds and creativity," Mr Mitrevski told 2023 hopefuls at the launch of the awards on Thursday.
Fifteen categories return in this year's edition, after the excellence in tech category was added in the 2022 awards.
Business Illawarra executive director Adam Zarth said the awards - which span the Illawarra, Shoalhaven and Southern Highlands - were a chance for businesses to prove to themselves and their community the work that they do.
"Entry into the awards program provides participants the opportunity to reflect on their business journey and bring recognition to the hard work and dedication of their team and those around them," he said.
The gala ceremony at WIN Entertainment Centre on October 13 will be themed 'Glitz & Glamour', giving the Illawarra's business community the chance to show off their best threads.
CEO of IMB Bank Rob Ryan said the awards captured the diversity of the Illawarra business community.
"Once again, the IMB Bank Illawarra Business Awards will present all local businesses an unparalleled opportunity to celebrate their combined and individual success stories from right across our vibrant and diverse business community."
Entries across the categories are now open with finalists to be announced on August 30.
