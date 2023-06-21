Alix Higgins has big plans.
The young designer, who grew up in Otford, recently won over the Australian fashion press with his Australian Fashion Week collection entitled 'Delectable Earth Shudder' but by no means is stopping there.
"I really want to be a mainstay of Australian fashion," he told The Mercury in a backseat interview between spots in his hometown.
"I don't have a plan B, go big or go home."
And in talking with the 29-year-old, who has his designs stocked in boutiques internationally, you get the sense that this just might happen. Mr Higgins studied at UTS, before going to Paris to complete a masters in fashion design at Institut Franais de la Mode. He then worked for French designer Marine Serre, where he developed a technical expertise in printmaking that is a signature part of his current oeuvre.
After returning to Australia, he launched his eponymous brand in 2021, already worn by Euphoria star Hunter Schafer and singer Rita Ora, and has become known for its use of skin-hugging nylon and breaths of language that leave their meaning open to the wearer.
But how did a young boy from Otford end up the darling of Sydney's glitter-set? It all started, as it often does for creatives of his generation, with the microblogging platform Tumblr.
"I grew up here," Mr Higgins said, gesturing to the blackbutt forest off Lady Wakehurst Drive. "I wasn't very close to fashion, really, and my parents - I love them so much - but they're not very fashionable."
It was on Tumblr at 15 years of age where Mr Higgins first found those with shared interests, and a place to express his own ideas.
"It was like social media, you met a lot of people, but you could also share your interests, share music, fashion photography and art," he said.
"The people I was interacting with were all interested in fashion, but all lived in remote places, or adjacent to bigger cities, but not in the cities themselves.
"All of us were online, and had no money and no access to real fashion and were blogging about, 'I'm going out tonight, I'm wearing Prada Spring-Summer 2004, what are you guys wearing?'"
But this wasn't a childhood spent solely in bedrooms or online. Mr Higgins talks about running on fire trails and finding his imagination sparked by the contrast between the sea and the forests that surrounded him, and then splicing that together into what he was exploring online.
"I was really into Pokemon, Neopets and these nature-based video games," he said.
"That blurring of digital and physical, natural and synthetic, all of those made me who I am."
Having gone to school in the Sutherland Shire - an experience that Mr Higgins doesn't look back on negatively - it wasn't until after graduating that he was able to take the online creative pursuits and see them realised in the physical world, while also finding in person the queer family that he had met online.
"A lot of my friends now are people that I met 10-15 years ago online, through this platform, because of that shared interest."
Taking this youth and experience to Paris, a time that Mr Higgins described as a "little bit insane" but one that gave him a "yearning" that once he returned found him throwing himself fully into realising his vision in the soon to be released brand.
Initially recognised for the digitally altered print work, transposed onto fabric, the product of launching during the lockdowns of 2021 was a decidedly computational affair, with elements of language tucked into the garments as if part of a nylon-print out of an internet archive, but the ink is running low.
"When people were buying things to wear in their bedroom, they wanted the loudest, brightest most recognisable thing, and that's when I launched my brand," Mr Higgins said. "When you're a young brand, there's so many young brands that are fighting for attention, particularly on the internet, and you need something that can cut through the noise."
Returning to the Carriageworks runway in 2023, Mr Higgins took a more sculptural turn, with pleats and draped garments pointing to an evolution in style and fabrics such as wool and cotton alongside recycled viscous constructions.
"I want people to be able to incorporate the brand into their own lives and their own wardrobes."
The garments, which are all made in Australia, look to where fashion is headed, rather than welling in the now, with sustainability built into the longevity of the design - backed up by the resell value often not much beneath the original sale price - and androgyny an accepted fact, rather than a remarked-upon facet.
But even in two short years, you can feel Mr Higgins' ambition may be larger than the small Australian fashion pond. His supplier of recycled nylon recently had to end that product line, with only Mr Higgins asking for the particular material.
But despite these and other impediments for an Australian fashion designer, Mr Higgins is clear eyed about the commercial, as well as aesthetic, parts of running a label. Prior to showing at Australian Fashion Week 2023, Mr Higgins quit his job as a lecturer at UTS, to focus fully on the brand, making it all or nothing this time around
"I need to survive with my brand, so I need to make my business a bit more robust."
With his name on labels picked up by the clear May sunlight outside of the Carriageworks halls, Mr Higgins is determined to see that vision which first awoke in the forest to its conclusion.
"I don't have family money, I can't just fail and be fine, I have to make something of this."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.