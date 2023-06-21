Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local Business
Photos

Guzman Y Gomez opens to big crowds in Unanderra

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated June 22 2023 - 10:09am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This eager drive-thru customer was in the queue 30 minutes before the official opening of Guzman y Gomez Unanderra on Thursday. Picture by supplied
This eager drive-thru customer was in the queue 30 minutes before the official opening of Guzman y Gomez Unanderra on Thursday. Picture by supplied

The promise of free coffee and cheap burritos was too hard to resist as Guzman y Gomez's Unanderra opened for business on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.