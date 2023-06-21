The promise of free coffee and cheap burritos was too hard to resist as Guzman y Gomez's Unanderra opened for business on Thursday.
The fast-food restaurant on the Pacific Highway officially opened to long queues of drooling, hungry people at 7am, with the party atmosphere to continue all day.
"Come down, we'll have a Mariachi band and people singing," store franchisee Rosa O'Neil said.
More than 100 people had already visited the store for a free coffee or $5 burrito and burrito bowl within the first hour of trade.
"We're under control, we've had a lot of people through the door," Ms O'Neil said.
"Our breakfast is fantastic, once you try it you'll be hooked."
They've already hired more than 70 staff to fill shifts at the restaurant, but they're still looking for more.
"We're still looking for staff, we need day people. We need up to 120 staff," she said.
The first drive-thru customer, who snapped up a $5 burrito, was in the queue 30 minutes before the store even opened.
While Jesse and Mitch from the gym next door couldn't resist a post-work feed at GYG.
Mrs O'Neil's husband and fellow franchisee, Paul O'Neil, said he's thrilled to be open his fourth restaurant in the Illawarra.
"We are extremely proud to have a community that knows and loves GYG's clean and fresh fast food here in the Illawarra," he said.
"[This] couldn't be done without our incredible crew, leadership and team that supports us every step of the way."
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
