Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Plan to honour Wollongong Cr VIcky King with massive tree planting

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated June 22 2023 - 12:37pm, first published 10:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The memory of long-serving councillor Vicky King could be honoured via extensive tree planting in the southern suburbs. Picture by Georgia Matts
The memory of long-serving councillor Vicky King could be honoured via extensive tree planting in the southern suburbs. Picture by Georgia Matts

More than 1000 trees at Berkeley could serve as a memorial for Wollongong City Councillor Vicky King, who passed away in 2020.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.