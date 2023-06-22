More than 1000 trees at Berkeley could serve as a memorial for Wollongong City Councillor Vicky King, who passed away in 2020.
The long-serving councillor was at a public meeting in Berkeley in February 2020 when she suffered a heart attack.
Hundreds of people turned out for her funeral to pay tribute to the woman who served on council for 19 years over two stints - 1987 to 2004 and again from 2017 until her passing.
At Monday night's meeting councillors will consider a memorial for Cr King, described in council papers as "a strong advocate for Wollongong, particularly in our southern suburbs".
After consulting with Cr King's husband Charlie and family, council has put forward two separate memorials.
"It is proposed to recognise Cr King's contribution to the city with two recognition dedications, firstly a tree dedication planting at Hooka Point in Berkeley to be installed in 2023, and longer term, a formal tree avenue within the future Darkes Town Centre District Sports and Community Hub," council papers stated.
At Hooka Point, Bushcare volunteers have already planted more than 20,000 trees and plants to restore the site. Council deemed this an appropriate location because Cr King lived in Berkeley and "is remembered as a passionate advocate for the protection of the environment"
"The proposed recognition for Cr King will include the planting of 1000 young native trees and shrubs that will establish to form part of the wider natural revegetation works on the site," council papers stated.
A "lecturn style" aluminium panel will also be installed outlining Cr King's contribution to the city.
If councillors vote in favour, the planting will occur in spring this year.
Another memorial could form part of the "Green Network Masterplan" for West Dapto, specifically the future Darkes town centre.
"The proposed site for this facility runs adjacent to a riparian corridor, and there is an opportunity for listing within the draft Green Network Masterplan for West Dapto to include future recognition for Cr King at this site inclusive of a formal avenue of trees and interpretive signage," council papers stated.
The council staff recommendation is that both sites are adopted as locations to pay tribute to Cr King.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.