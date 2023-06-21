Illawarra Mercury
St George Illawarra Dragons coach Ryan Carr has 'no doubts' over Ben Hunt's commitment

By Mitch Jennings
Updated June 22 2023 - 1:20pm, first published 9:23am
Dragons skipper Ben Hunt will back up from Origin II this Friday, but has doubled-down on his desire for an immediate release from the club. Picture by Anna Warr
Interim Dragons coach Ryan Carr insists he's never had cause to question Ben Hunt's commitment when he "gets over that white line" but admits his longer term future is a matter for higher ups at the club.

