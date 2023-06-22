Two Jamberoo residents were lucky to escape with their lives after a fire ignited in their home while they were sleeping.
The fire erupted at 1.20am on Thursday and left two adults running for their lives as flames took hold in the roof of their Minnamurra Falls Road home.
Smoke was pouring out of the home as firefighters, paramedics and police arrived at the rural property.
"People were home at the time of the call and noticed the fire and called triple-0," NSW Rural Fire Service district co-ordinator David Hitchens said.
"They were able to contain it somewhat until firefighters got on scene."
Fire investigators and police are now investigating the cause of the blaze.
The fire was contained to the roof space of the home.
Nobody was injured during the blaze.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.