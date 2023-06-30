July is plastic-free month when corporations and individuals are urged to make better choices and reduce plastic pollution.
Plastic Free July is a key initiative from the Plastic Free Foundation, a non-profit Australian organisation with a list of awards that recognise the group's dedication and commitment to reduce plastic waste.
The initiative was founded in 2011 by speaker and author Rebecca Prince-Ruiz with a goal to changing behaviours around single-use plastics.
Plastic-free July has grown to become one of the world's most impactful environmental campaigns and in 2023 it has a new theme.
"When 140 million people take a small step, it is noticed," Rebecca Prince-Ruiz said.
"Choosing to refuse a single-use plastic item this July means joining a big movement of people taking steps to end plastic pollution. Importantly, it also means showing businesses and governments they need to step up too.
The significance of preventing waste before it enters our ecosystem cannot be stressed enough.
We know the everyday items that pollute our oceans have often only been used once or twice before being thrown in the bin.
By taking steps to reduce, reuse and refill, we are being part of the solution to eliminate waste," Rebecca Prince-Ruiz said.
Jump on board during plastic-free July to avoid landfill waste and protect the oceans.
Non-biodegradable materials in landfill become microplastics that penetrate the waterways. Microplastics cause lasting harm to wildlife and marine ecosystems.
Take necessary steps to reduce, reuse and refill, to ensure our natural resources are preserved.
Refuse excessive plastic packaging and materials that are only used once or twice, before being thrown in the bin and taken to landfill.
Increase overall health by avoiding food that is wrapped in plastic.
Heat wrapping in particular is a process that potentially transfers harmful chemicals into the foods we consume.
We can drive systemic change by our actions and research demonstrates a strong impact on social norms.
Pack lunch in a reusable container instead of single-use plastics. Others will take notice and will be more likely to make the switch.
Call on politicians and policymakers to share their personal pledge and be part of the solution.
Write to corporations and manufacturers and implore them to reassess packaging practises.
Ending plastic pollution is a global effort and175 nations have agreed to co-develop with United Nations an international legally-binding agreement on plastics pollution by 2024.
