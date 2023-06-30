Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Jump on board during plastic free July

By Your Home
June 30 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One million metric tonnes of single-use plastic are used in Australia each year. Picture Shutterstock.
One million metric tonnes of single-use plastic are used in Australia each year. Picture Shutterstock.

July is plastic-free month when corporations and individuals are urged to make better choices and reduce plastic pollution.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.