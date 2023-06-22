Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Heathcote MP Maryanne Stuart backs a two-year pay freeze for politicians

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated June 22 2023 - 1:32pm, first published 12:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heathcote MP Maryanne Stuart has backed a planned pay freeze for politicians, saying she didn't enter politics for the money. Picture by Wesley Lonergan
Heathcote MP Maryanne Stuart has backed a planned pay freeze for politicians, saying she didn't enter politics for the money. Picture by Wesley Lonergan

A two-year pay freeze for state politicians has the backing of Heathcote MP Maryanne Stuart, who said she didn't enter parliament for a pay cheque.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.