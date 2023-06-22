A two-year pay freeze for state politicians has the backing of Heathcote MP Maryanne Stuart, who said she didn't enter parliament for a pay cheque.
The NSW government is proposing an amendment to the Parliamentary Remuneration Act that the remuneration tribunal not fix an increase to pollies' pay packets until June 2025.
It is understood an MP's basic salary is around $170,000, and the government has said the pay freeze would save $5.7 million over the next five years.
Speaking on the floor of parliament Ms Stuart said she "did not enter this place for the pay cheque".
"I ran for the seat of Heathcote on multiple occasions because I believed that, as the local member, I could help make the local area a better place," Ms Stuart said.
"Make no mistake, as MPs we are compensated fairly, particularly when compared with the wages of public servants like nurses and teachers.
"If a pay freeze for members of parliament helps eat away at the incredible debt accrued under the former Liberal-Nationals Government, then I am all for the freeze.
"We are elected to this place to serve our community and the people of NSW. We are not elected to this place to serve our own self-interest. I am fully supportive of the bill, and I believe there would be many NSW residents who would feel the same way."
Independent Kiama MP Gareth Ward also backed the government's plan.
"Many families across the electorates of our state are doing it tough," Mr Ward said.
"It is incredibly important that we lead by example. I could not endorse that more thoroughly."
Mr Ward referred to his time on Shoalhaven City Council, saying he said 'anyone who goes into politics for the money is either stupid or corrupt'.
"It tends to be the case that those people who go into politics for the money are both of those things," he said.
"It is entirely appropriate that, given the tough circumstances families face, we lead by example. Therefore, I totally endorse the government's wish to freeze members' wages for two years."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
