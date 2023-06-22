Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Price Racing on the hunt for next Jamaea

By Agron Latifi
Updated June 22 2023 - 2:11pm, first published 2:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamaea and apprentice Brock Ryan winning the Furious Stakes. Picture by Sportpix.com.au
Jamaea and apprentice Brock Ryan winning the Furious Stakes. Picture by Sportpix.com.au

Price Racing are already hunting for the next Jamaea, after having announced on Monday the retirement of one of their best in stable.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.