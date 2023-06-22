Price Racing are already hunting for the next Jamaea, after having announced on Monday the retirement of one of their best in stable.
Kembla Grange trainer Robert Price did however admit four-year-old mares like Jamaea at stud were like hen's teeth, people can't source them.
"But look we are just going to have to hope to find another one, that is all there is to it, it's a numbers game, it always has been," Price said.
"We have a lovely bunch of late two-year-olds turning three in August that have had a really good foundation put under them and plenty of education.
"We just have to pick through and hope next season, one of them turn up, or a couple of them turn up, that would be ideal."
Jamaea proved a great investment after being bought in 2020.
It wasn't immediately clear she was a Group 1 horse, but it didn't take the Prices' long to find out they had something special on their hands.
On April 17, 2021, Jamaea - ridden by Tommy Berry - won the $1 million Percy Sykes Stakes in an extremely significant win.
"That race was great and a definite highlight but I thought the Furious Stakes was one of the most exciting wins I've been a part of," Price said.
"We had our stable jockey Brock Ryan on, and we looked like we were going nowhere at the point of the corner at Randwick, but she had the audacity to pick up and not only pick up but come from last and win going away from them.
"It was just so exciting, it was probably one of the pinnacles of my training career, that's for sure."
Most recently for Jamaea, the $1 million Gold Coast Magic Millions proved a step too far in late 2022.
"She would have went and won more races, she had a horrendous run with wet tracks, everywhere we went we ran into wet tracks and it certainly didn't make her life any easier," Price said.
"She showed a bit of tear in her hind fed-lock, she's too valuable to try and press on with, you just can't afford to insure a mare for that much and be prepared to take the risk, so we decided to pull up stumps.
"Breeding season is just around the corner, so the decision was made.
"I hope she becomes a very famous brood mare. I'm sure she'll do a good job at stud.
"I just hope she brings the right sort of money she's worth. She's probably one of the fastest horses I've ever been associated with. She's a very, very fast race horse.
"They're hoping to get $1 million plus and she'd be worth more than that I'd think.
"Horses like Jamaea are very hard to source, you wouldn't sell them straight away, you got to wait at least a month because all the big buyers are in England for the Ascot carnival."
