Ulladulla AFL standout Mel Staunton has made her presence felt in an elite level match at Marvel Stadium.
She ran out for the AFLW Academy made up of the best 18-year-old talent from around the country against an invitational All-Star U23 side.
And so impressive was the Ulladulla Dockers junior she was named best-on-ground.
The academy side went down 6-8-44 to 6-6-42 but Staunton managed 17 disposals and made inroads across half-forward and through the midfield.
She loved every moment of the experience and said it was something she would never forget.
"I never played at the ground like that [Marvel is a closed stadium] - it was unreal," she said.
Academy players are eligible for drafting ahead of the 2024 AFLW season and that's the direction Staunton want to take.
Mel is keen to take her footy career to the next level.
"This is all leading to the draft, which could be the end of this year or early next year," she said
"Being drafted by a club - means playing in the AFLW in 2024 - which it my main and big goal. It will be my dream goal if I get drafted."
Yet she is not taking anything for granted.
"Look, you never know what is going to happen. You can't say 'yes' I will be drafted or say 'no' I will not," she said.
"I will just keep working towards my goals and won't take anything for granted until my name gets called out."
She is committed to fulfilling her dream and the 18-year-old trains once if not twice a day to achieve her goal.
Staunton is still part of the GWS Giants Academy and played some Coates League matches this year.
