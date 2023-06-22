Self-professed prophet, cult leader and child sex offender William Costellia-Kamm has been released on bail amid allegations he breached his strict supervision orders.
Kamm, 73, more often known as 'Little Pebble' and the leader of the doomsday cult Order of St Charbel just north of Nowra, faced the Supreme Court on Thursday.
He faces four counts of failing to comply with an extended supervision order, after he allegedly used the internet to make blog posts on his website.
The paedophile is yet to enter formal pleas.
Justice Peter Garling granted Kamm's release, ordering him to live at his Sydney apartment and to continue to comply with the existing orders.
The sinister cult leader must also report to police thrice weekly, and must not use or possess any mobile phone which can connect to the internet.
He is permitted to use a mobile phone which can make calls, however the service number, sim card number and phone number must be provided to supervision officers.
Kamm's supervision orders came after he was sentenced to a maximum total prison sentence of 15 years, six months for having sex with two 15-year-old girls under his authority in the mid-1990s.
Both girls were residents of the religious community he created at Cambewarra in line with his claims to be a visionary in regular communication with the Virgin Mary.
He prophesied there would be a new holy era when he would have 12 queens and 72 princesses, who would assist in bringing forth his children in an immaculate race.
He was released on parole on November 14, 2014.
Kamm made headlines again in 2021 after an attempt to return to his "holy lands", the property in Cambewarra.
He was met with local outrage against his return and corrective Services blocked him from returning to the South Coast.
Kamm was re-arrested in November that year after allegedly contacting teenage girls through social media.
He was accused of sending a picture of a handwritten note to a woman through his wife's Facebook account, alleging that she had been "chosen" to be "one of 12 wives", and would soon be receiving her "first child".
He pleaded guilty to four counts of failing to comply with a supervision order.
Kamm will return to the Sydney Downing Centre on July 11.
